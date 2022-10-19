Socialite Paris Hilton arrives in Mumbai, clicks selfies with fans

Socialite, model, and entrepreneur Paris Hilton arrived in Mumbai, India on Wednesday afternoon amid major fanfare. Dressed in a pair of black co-ords and matching cap, the hotel heiress was greeted at the airport with a large bouquet.



As she posed for the paparazzi, fans hovered around her and she obliged some with rounds of selfies before exiting Mumbai's international airport.



According to reports, the socialite is in India to promote her latest venture which is part of her beauty line. She will be in India for two days.



Considered one of the original influencers and socialites of the 1990s, Hilton has been part of the beauty industry since 2004 when she launched her line fragrance called Paris Hilton.

The success of the perfume led to a fragrance empire with a wide range of 25 perfumes that brought in USD 3 billion in revenues last year. The line has now expanded to accessories and handbags as well.



This is Hilton's fourth visit to India since her first visit way back in 2011.



Hilton dabbled in modeling at the age of 19 and has even acted in a few films. She was last seen in a reality show around her wedding to venture capitalist Carter Reum. She also appeared in the latest epsiode of Meghan Markle's podcast Archetype where the two discussed the negative impact the term 'bimbo' has.