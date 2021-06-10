'So jealous,' writes Priyanka Chopra on cousin Parineeti's beach picture

Parineeti Chopra Photograph:( Instagram )
Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra are pretty active on their respective social media profiles
Looks like Priyanka Chopra is craving for the beaches.
The actress recently commented on cousin Parineeti Chopra’s picture. Parineeti is currently holidaying in Turkey as she posted a pic from a beach on Instagram. She captioned the picture: "I was doing Pranayama before this photo. Ok that's a lie."
She was seen dressed in a black bikini.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented on the post: "I'm soooo jealous."
Last night, Parineeti posted a throwback with her cousin and wrote: "Look what I found, Priyanka Chopra."