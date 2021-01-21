Sitting Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden's bible and Donald Trump's exit: The best memes from inauguration day

Joe Biden's inauguration was a historic moment for the US. Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and became the oldest President of the country. His running mate Kamala Harris to created history by becoming the first woman to be sworn in as the Vice President of the country. She also the first person of colour to have become the US Vice President.



Social media was super active as the world witnessed the ceremony on television. The ceremony was inspiring but it also led to some hilarious memes on the internet and Senator Bernie Sanders featured in a lot of them.

Senator Sanders was photographed sitting crosslegged in isolation, wearing mittens, and mask. The image became a subject of hilarious memes. Check them out.

"I am once again asking for a space heater." https://t.co/2PmfOWFGYE — Daisy Razor-in-candy (@daisy_razor) January 20, 2021 ×

tired of being caught in the tangle of my government pic.twitter.com/a9E4T2wxD9 — JP (@jpbrammer) January 20, 2021 ×

oh wow, this might be my favoritehttps://t.co/MN3gGyAOYt — Melissa Lewis (@iff_or) January 20, 2021 ×

when I’m early for a movie but didn’t bring a book pic.twitter.com/FCrFnxE3gS — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) January 20, 2021 ×

actual photos of bernie sanders and tom hanks tonight at the inauguration night celebration pic.twitter.com/J1QtMWkCWX — Tori :) (@dottie_tori) January 21, 2021 ×

Even Ryan Reynolds took a shot and posted his version of the now popular meme.

Of course, no meme fest is complete without poking some fun at outgoing President Donald Trump and his family.



There were several who wondered where Trump's youngest son Baron was as only Trump and Melania were clicked leaving the White House hours before the ceremony started. A lot of them wondered if the couple had left behind their 14-year-old son at the White House!

barron trump standing at the foot of the biden’s bed tonight asking if they’re his parents now pic.twitter.com/H6MiW4Hv3x — juls 🌞 (@julleeg) January 20, 2021 ×

barron trump when he realizes his family forgot him at the white house and now he gets to live with the bidens pic.twitter.com/KFHJ20du5J — denise ☾ (@C0NNEX1ON) January 20, 2021 ×

[Biden finds left behind Barron Trump wandering the White House halls] Hey man — Brendan O'Hare (@brendohare) January 20, 2021 ×

Barron walking downstairs for breakfast pic.twitter.com/FLXQoKK6GV — yum maga tears (@BringOutTheDead) January 20, 2021 ×

ARE YOU BARRON WE HAVE TO GO pic.twitter.com/0ZjPdePqvM — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) January 21, 2021 ×

There were also some interesting takes on Trump's apparent letter to Biden before he left the Oval Office.

Trump’s note to President Biden just leaked. pic.twitter.com/gzxGnNg34K — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 20, 2021 ×

Then there were some observations about Joe Biden's enormous Bible.

Joe Biden got his Bible from King James himself. pic.twitter.com/XB0vZpYOhA — Kevín (@KevOnStage) January 20, 2021 ×

Joe Biden’s Bible must be the director’s cut. pic.twitter.com/4ZgS34B2ja — Woody Whitehurst - Thumb Gangster (@woodywhitehurst) January 20, 2021 ×

first edition signed by jesus looking bible https://t.co/sKIGrZnrEW — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) January 20, 2021 ×

The event had Lady Gaga performing. Needless to say, there were a lot of reactions on the singer as well as on Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks' acts.

Lady Gaga went from Star Wars to Hunger Games real quick. pic.twitter.com/VD1BWfAyAT — 〄 (@PopeChromaticus) January 20, 2021 ×

My cat when JLo broke into “Let’s get Loud” 😂 pic.twitter.com/HemrhcnFGU — Sarah Kaplan (@sarahkaplan48) January 20, 2021 ×

j lo fighting the urge to break into the extended 11:11 hex hector vocal remix version of waiting for tonight — Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 20, 2021 ×