Sitting Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden's bible and Donald Trump's exit: The best memes from inauguration day

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jan 21, 2021, 11.56 AM(IST)

Joe Biden's bible to Bernie Sanders - the memes at the inauguration day Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

At the Biden-Harris inauguration, Senator Sanders was photographed sitting crosslegged in isolation, wearing mittens, and mask. The image became a subject of hilarious memes. Check them out.

Joe Biden's inauguration was a historic moment for the US. Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and became the oldest President of the country. His running mate Kamala Harris to created history by becoming the first woman to be sworn in as the Vice President of the country. She also the first person of colour to have become the US Vice President. 

Social media was super active as the world witnessed the ceremony on television. The ceremony was inspiring but it also led to some hilarious memes on the internet and Senator Bernie Sanders featured in a lot of them. 

Senator Sanders was photographed sitting crosslegged in isolation, wearing mittens, and mask. The image became a subject of hilarious memes. Check them out.

Even Ryan Reynolds took a shot and posted his version of the now popular meme.  

Of course, no meme fest is complete without poking some fun at outgoing President Donald Trump and his family. 

There were several who wondered where Trump's youngest son Baron was as only Trump and Melania were clicked leaving the White House hours before the ceremony started. A lot of them wondered if the couple had left behind their 14-year-old son at the White House!

There were also some interesting takes on Trump's apparent letter to Biden before he left the Oval Office. 

Then there were some observations about Joe Biden's enormous Bible. 

The event had Lady Gaga performing. Needless to say, there were a lot of reactions on the singer as well as on Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks' acts. 

