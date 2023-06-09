Shahbad Dairy Murder: Decoding the 'Bystander Effect' and why nobody helped the 16-year-old

A 16-year-old girl was recently stabbed at least 20 times and then bludgeoned to death by her 20-year-old-boyfriend, who was later identified as Sahil Khan, in Outer Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. Almost as shocking as the horrific killing of the minor is the fact that no pedestrian or bystander intervened or tried to help the little girl as the crime was unfolding in front of their own eyes. Nobody even dared to call the police for 25 to 30 minutes after the killer ran from the crime scene. Many experts blame the 'Bystander Effect' for the same. Let's understand what exactly it is!

'Bystander Effect' was first demonstrated by psychologists John Darley and Bibb Latané in 1968, after the infamous murder of Kitty Genovese in 1964 in Queens, New York.

The bystander effect is a captivating psychological phenomenon that sheds light on our intriguing social dynamics. Picture this: you find yourself in a bustling crowd, witnessing a person in need of assistance. Surprisingly, you notice that nobody is rushing to help. What sorcery is at play here?

Enter the bystander effect, a curious twist in human behaviour. When faced with emergencies in the presence of others, we often hesitate to take action. Why? It's like a cloak of responsibility is split among the bystanders, making everyone feel less accountable. "Someone else will help," we subconsciously think, slipping into a state of inaction.

But wait, there's more; social influence enters the stage, captivating our minds. Arouba Kabir, Mental Health Counsellor & Founder of Enso Wellness, says, "We surreptitiously glance around, searching for cues on how to respond. If the crowd seems unperturbed or unmoving, we interpret it as a sign that everything is under control. 'No need to panic,' we convince ourselves, remaining statuesque."

Lastly, the fear of social mishaps. We, humans, are wired to dread embarrassment like a medieval dragon. The mere thought of making a social blunder, drawing unwanted attention, or facing potential criticism can freeze us in our tracks. We become trapped within the walls of our own hesitation.

But fear not! Understanding the bystander effect offers us a key to unlocking pro-social behaviour. By raising awareness about this psychological quirk, fostering personal responsibility, and providing bystander training, we can break the spell of inaction. Together, let's transform the crowd into a collective force of compassion, ready to spring into action and make a positive impact when it matters the most.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE