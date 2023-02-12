Sergio Hudson brings '90s vibes to NYFW with neons, shoulder pads and more

American fashion designer Sergio Hudson took the fashion world on a nostalgic trip as he showcased his latest collection this Saturday at New York Fashion Week. The fun, colourful collection featured shoulder pads, neons, and graffiti prints, which were the biggest trends of the early '90s.

Celebrities in attendance included journalist Joy Reid, 'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin, model and brand founder of Baby Phat, Kimora Lee Simmons, who reached the venue to support her daughter Aoki Lee Simmons walking the runway.

Hudson, who has dressed the likes of Michelle Obama and Beyoncé, reportedly borrowed inspiration from artist Jason Naylor's colourful and borderline psychedelic murals for the collection.

Hudson told The Associated Press that Naylor added his vision to his brand name iconography and the two merged their styles into graffiti letters that were spray painted on white T-shirts, incorporated into the fabric of the collection and sequined designs. Aside from Naylor’s striking use of colours for his art, Hudson also said the artist's murals have a deeper meaning for him.

During a hard time for his business when he was living in Los Angeles, Hudson said, he came across a Naylor mural. "He did this great inspirational painting on the other side of the street," Hudson said. "When I saw it, it just kind of touched me emotionally. I always said if I ever get the opportunity, I was going to do a collection inspired by him."

While meshing Naylor's fun colours and lettering with his show and collection, Hudson paid homage to another artist. After the Met Gala unveiled its theme to honour late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, Hudson said that he too wanted to add his own interpretation of Lagerfeld's infamous '90s rebrand of Chanel by adding playful tailoring to his looks.

Hudson even brought his youthful flair with his red carpet looks as models adorned in slinky dresses with sparkly cutouts walked the runway. Keeping with the times, Hudson brought out a look that has caused some recent commotion in the fashion community — no pants. One model could be seen wearing a cropped suit jacket with what looked like black high-waisted undies.

This season, Hudson said he wasn’t designing for a specific person in mind but for everyone. "I am proud of the American fashion industry for the strides they made to be more inclusive," he said. "They have made a quantum leap in the past year or two."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE