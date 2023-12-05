Royal scandal unfolds! Queen Letizia's ex-brother-in-law claims romantic involvement even post-marriage
A new scandal surrounds the Spanish royal family with the publication of a new book, penned by Jaime Peñafiel, that puts Queen Letizia of Spain in a complicated position.
In a tale echoing through royal corridors, Queen Letizia of Spain's ex-brother-in-law, Jaime Del Burgo, has dropped bombshell revelations about a purported romantic relationship with the royal figure, even after she tied the knot with King Felipe VI of Spain.
The scandalous claims surfaced as part of a tell-all book titled Letizia & I, authored by journalist Jaime Peñafiel, where Del Burgo shared details about his alleged relationship with the 51-year-old Queen Letizia. The entrepreneur and former husband of Letizia's sister, Telma Ortiz, stated that their romantic involvement continued even after Letizia's marriage to King Felipe in 2004.
Jaime Del Burgo, currently residing in the UK, had been married to Telma Ortiz from 2012 to 2014. The controversial revelations have thrown a shadow over the Spanish royal family, adding a layer of intrigue similar to recent controversies involving the British royal family.
In the book, Del Burgo claimed that Queen Letizia had reached out to him the night before her wedding at the El Latigazo restaurant in Madrid. He alleged that during their meeting, she held his hand and questioned why he never proposed to her. According to Del Burgo, the queen concluded their encounter with a plea: "Never leave me."
Attempting to substantiate his claims, Del Burgo shared a selfie of Queen Letizia in a now-deleted post on social media platform X. The controversial photo features Letizia wearing a black pashmina, which Jaime asserts belonged to him. He claimed that the queen had sent him a message accompanying the selfie, stating, "Love. I wear your pashmina. It’s like feeling you by my side. It takes care of me. It protects me. I count the hours until we see each other again. Love you."
Despite these sensational allegations, a spokesperson for the Spanish Royal Family responded to inquiries from the Daily Mail with a brief statement, which read, "We have no comment to make about this."