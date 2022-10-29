Rihanna's red-carpet comeback look has got netizens talking

American singer Rihanna is making a comeback, both on the red carpet and in the music scene. With her song 'Lift Me Up' for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', the diva has returned to stun fans with her vocal skills after almost six years. And, that's not all, the diva also recently proved, once again, that she is a true blue fashionista with her red carpet look at the film's premiere event in Hollywood.

Joining her mates from 'Black Panther' including Lupita Nyong’o, Michaela Coel and Danai Gurira, Rihanna donned a Rick Owens gown from his poetic, elegiac autumn/winter 2022 collection for the event and made heads turn.

The 34-year-old's mermaid silhouette was accompanied by an unconventional fold of fabric that swung around her hips, creating a halo effect. The dress's unfinished hemline on the train added the oomph factor to her red carpet look. For her makeup, the diva opted for bright shimmering eye makeup, a white pedicure, and sharply lined mocha lip.

Coordinating her look with her beau A$AP Rocky, Rihanna added a beige pair of opera gloves, custom pointed-toe Giuseppe Zanotti mules and minimal jewellery underneath her tousled hair.

Reacting to Rihanna's red carpet look, a fan wrote, "I love the look minus the gloves." Another commented, "Queen RiRi, you are acing this look."

Also read: Hairstyles from 'House of the Dragon' that are too cool to ignore

On the personal front, the Savage x Fenty founder gave birth to a son in May this year with partner A$AP Rocky. They first announced that they are expecting in January this year.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is the sequel to the 2018 Marvel Studios film 'Black Panther'. The sequel stars Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta, Michaela Coel and Dominique Thorne. The film will hit theatres on November 11.