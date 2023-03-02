Rihanna to return with Puma Fenty 2023 collaboration

Rihanna has a lot in the pipeline in her agenda of things for this year. After she revealed recently that she is planning on releasing new music in 2023, the pop star also announced a new collaboration with sneaker brand Puma. The sportswear brand announced that Puma Fenty is happening and that there is a lot of exciting stuff on the fold.

Puma teased the new collection writing “She’s back,” alongside the Fenty and Puma logos. On the Puma website, consumers can sign up to receive information about Fenty x Puma releases.

Details about the new partnership remain unclear.

Rihanna as a businesswoman

Rihanna started working with Puma in 2014 when she joined the brand as creative director. As per of her collaboration, Rihanna released exclusive sneakers and ready-to-wear lines and staged several fashion shows. She most recently worked with the brand in 2017, the same year she launched her cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty. She also launched makeup line Fenty Skin and an underwear and apparel line, Savage X Fenty. In 2019, Rihanna launched a luxury fashion line through LVMH called Fenty Fashion. The brand was put on hold in 2021.

Rihanna's personal life