Rescue dogs take a stroll down the runway at New York Fashion Week: Watch

This year at New York Fashion Week, we saw designers styling not just models but also some little furry friends. As part of a fundraising event for animal welfare organisations, Elysian Impact’s Inaugural CatWalk FurBaby fashion show brought designers, models, and rescue animals together.

10 models graced the runway in gorgeous outfits designed by the likes of Nicole Miller, Brook Wilder, and Victor de Souza among others.

Dr Christina Rahm, who is the CEO of DRC Ventures and also the lead sponsor of the event, has three dogs and a cat. She manages various brands including a couture luxury pet and human fashion line.

The inaugural CatWalk FurBaby fashion show at New York Fashion Week saw dogs hit the catwalk in designer clothes https://t.co/bAeKvYjUlG #NYFW pic.twitter.com/7w8hbBMOa4 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 11, 2023

"We started thinking... What are we doing for animals? And my husband, Clayton Thomas, his family, we’re veterinarians, so we decided we’ve really got to do something for animals," Rahm said in a video shared by Reuters.

"I wanted them to look fashionable. So we did a couture line as well," Rahm added.

Meanwhile, the Collina Strada show paid an ode to animals in a menagerie atmosphere. One bewhiskered model "meowed" in front of the delighted audience, followed by a model with a rhinoceros horn and another with a pig snout.

The street-wear touch of the brand is still there, but the colours are less psychedelic, more sober and elegant.

Also read: Menswear designers debut new collections at New York Fashion Week

Those who like theatrical shows will also enjoy a show on Tuesday by Thom Browne, who succeeds Tom Ford as the head of the American fashion union (CFDA).

Among the other headliners are regulars Proenza Schouler, Altuzarra, Coach, Sergio Hudson, Carolina Herrera, Gabriela Hearst and Michael Kors.

But the program, which ends on Wednesday, again has a notable absence of high-profilers such as Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and previous CFDA lead Tom Ford. Pop icon Rihanna, who has exhibited her lingerie collection Fenty in New York in the past, will instead be performing at the much-watched Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE