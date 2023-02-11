Menswear designers debut new collections at New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week kickstarted on Friday with a gathering of menswear and genderless designers showcasing their 2023 fall/winter collections.

Jimmy Alexander, the creator of the Los Angeles-based brand All Beneath Heaven, made his fashion week debut. "This exercise is really about the people looking at each other in the eyes… being able to be vulnerable with someone," said Alexander.

Designer Terry Singh shared that his brand is all about freedom and family and that he wants to "celebrate who you are now".

Cross Eyed Moose, from One Jeanswear Group, says they're hoping to take over the accessible premium market. "Our model is we say it was born in the city and raised in the wild. So basically it’s streetwear, outdoor wear, work wear all combined in one with a colour story," said Jack Gross, the CEO of One Jeanswear Group.

"We want to sell every consumer because we believe the customers are changing their preferences very quickly today," Gross added.

12 menswear designers will showcase their designs and collections during the two-part presentations.

During NY Fashion Week, which is scheduled from February 10 to 15, more than 70 brands will showcase their autumn/winter 2023 designs around the city.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE