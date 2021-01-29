Rebel Wilson says people treat her differently since weight loss

Rebel Wilson is observing an interesting change of people towards her.



Wilson says people treat her differently now post her weight-loss. The 40-year-old Australian actress devoted 2020 to focus on her fitness and wellness, losing about 60 pounds in the process. Since then, she’s noticed that people treat her differently.

“I think what’s been really interesting is how other people treat you,” she shared during an interview this week with the Australian radio show.

“Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you,” the 'Jojo Rabbit' star elaborated. “Now that I’m in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you.”

She added, “I’m like, is this what other people experienced all the time?”



Wilson’s health goal involved working with a fitness trainer and spending time at a detox and wellness center in Austria. She chronicled her wellness journey extensively on social media, sharing photos of workouts, hikes, and even her scale as she embraced her new 'Fit Amy' lifestyle (a reference to her popular Pitch Perfect character, Fat Amy). But she expressed surprise that so many fans followed along.

“I also find it interesting that people pay so much attention to a weight loss transformation when there’s so much going on in the world,” Wilson admitted.



While Rebel has been transparent about her goal weight of 165 pounds, her weight hasn't been the sole focus of her journey. Rebel took to Instagram Live to answer questions about her health from followers, confirming that her target weight was just a starting point. "Am I glad that I did it? Yeah… the goal was never to be skinny," she said. "It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put in a goal weight there because I needed some tangible thing."

