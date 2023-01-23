Psychologists reveal the number one phrase that every successful relationship utilises

Is there a phrase that can save your relationship? If not save, at least enrich it. This might surprise you, but there exists a phrase like that; it's 'thank you'.

As per Dr John Gottman and Dr Julie Schwartz Gottman, clinical psychologists, researchers and the co-founders of The Gottman Institute and Love Lab, 'thank you' is the number one phrase in successful relationships.

Writing for CNBC, the couple who themselves have been married for 35 years say, "we know a thing or two about successful relationships" adding that "as psychologists, we’ve studied more than 40,000 partners about to begin couples therapy."

They say that while every partnership is unique, and has its own set of challenges, the one common factor is "we want to be appreciated. To be acknowledged for our efforts. We want to be seen". This is why a thriving relationship requires "an enthusiastic culture of appreciation".

In our daily life, we use the phrase very often; from saying it to the stranger who stopped the lift for you or the colleague who got you a coffee, it is second nature for most of us to say "thank you".

However, in relationships, as per the psychologist couple, it is "easy to fall into the trap of only seeing what your partner is not doing. You develop a narrative where you’re the one putting in all the effort, and you start to believe it’s true."

They advise that to rid of this "toxic mindset" partners need to develop a new mindset, where they scan their partner for positives and just say "thank you".

