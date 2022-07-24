Priyanka Chopra's yellow co-ord set's cost will leave you wonderstruck

It's no secret that actress Priyanka Chopra is the epitome of glamour and elegance. Be it a pantsuit to a see-through gown, the diva can rock anything and everything. Time and again, she has proven that she is a true blue fashionista by giving hundreds of drop-dead gorgeous looks to the world.

Her fashion sense is worth admiring and her amazing collection, tucked inside her wardrobe, is every girl's dream.

Recently, to mark her 40th birthday, Priyanka took a break from her busy schedule and headed over to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her family and friends. There she opted for a super comfy yellow attire from a brand called Montce Swim.

The look featured a yellow crochet scarf worth $38, a yellow crochet tori bandeau bikini top worth $122, a yellow crochet slip skirt worth $152 and a yellow crochet tie-up cardi worth $118.

On the movie front, Priyanka has some interesting projects lined up for release. She recently wrapped up the shoot of 'Citadel'. She will also soon star in the movie 'Text for You'. The movie was recently renamed to 'It's All Coming Back to Me'.

Priyanka has also teamed up with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for a Farhan Akthar film.