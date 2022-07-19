It won't be wrong to say that 2022 has been a good year for fashion aficionados as several Hollywood stars have brought the best of their wardrobes to the fore. And, have also given us our daily dose of glitz and glamour. It's no secret that celebrities, with the help of an entourage of MUAs, designers and stylists, never disappoint their fans or critics when it comes to making major fashion statements in gorgeous outfits. And this year, too, they have shocked fans with a ton of spell-binding vacation and resort looks.

So, what's there to wait for? Let's take some cues from the stars and channel our inner fashionistas.

Hollywood's style guide to acing resort looks

Jennifer Lopez

Wear a loosely-fitted co-ord pant shirt set like JLo and get points for looking stylish and feeling comfy, both at the same time. Pait it with a bright bag and match heels.

Gal Gadot

A pair of denim shorts and a stripped shirt can never go boring or old. They look perfect on beach vacations. Just make sure that you accesorise your casual OOTD properly.

Margot Robbie

Pair a sheet blouse with high-waist denim pants and go for a gorgeous monochrome look like Margot.

Megan Fox

Wat to make heads turn? Take cues from Megan Fox and wear a bright-coloured neo co-ord set with a skimpy fit.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

You can also wear a skirt and crop top co-ord set like Priyanka Chopra. White sneakers will look perfect on such attires.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively opted for the most comfy resort look for her outing.

Cara Delevingne

If you love semi-formal looks and are up for some androgynous twist to your OOTD, take cues from Cara.