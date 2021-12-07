Prince Harry says quitting jobs may help in dealing with mental health. Twitter isn't convinced

Prince Harry has spoken in support of all those people who have quit their jobs amid the pandemic - especially if it has negatively impacted their mental health.



The Duke of Sussex spoke within an interview with Fast Company about his new role as Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp where he was asked to weigh in about how the company has adapted to address workplace trends during the pandemic which includes burnout and job resignations.



"While on the surface it looks like these last couple of years brought all these issues to the foreground, the reality is these struggles and issues have been brewing for quite some time," Harry replied. "We’re just at the beginning of the mental health awakening. This work has never been more important because people are finally paying attention, and a big component of this mission is building awareness and continuing to pioneer the conversation."

During the interview, Harry also revealed that he’s using his new position at the company to help another group close to his heart—war veterans. "We’ll be working more with service members, veterans and their families. I can't share the specifics just yet, but we’ll be working with a collection of government and nonprofit groups, offering resources to service personnel who are struggling (by) addressing their (issues) at the root cause,” Harry explained.



Harry also stated that thanks to his new position, he has come to the understanding “that a lot of the job resignations you mention aren't all bad. In fact, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change. Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn’t bring them joy, and now they're putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated."

Harry's comments did not go down well on Twitter though as many pointed out that the Prince was unaware of the harsh realities of life considering he was born into royalty. Many felt that quitting jobs wasn't an option for most as they depended on the monthly salary.



Calling Harry tone-deaf, several users on Twitter spoke about how he was speaking from a position of privilege.

I was lucky enough to be able to quit my own firm several years ago without financial risk because I wasn’t happy.Someone who is fed from the cradle to the grave by inherited wealth/the state shouldn’t be preaching to others IMO#PrinceHarry #mentalhealth https://t.co/WUMYS1nmFl — Arup Ganguly ✌🏽🕊🎨 🏏 (@ItsArupGanguly) December 7, 2021 ×

All Prince Harry said was that he admires people who choose to leave a job that is causing them poor mental health and the UK is doing somersaults pic.twitter.com/VYHxF1CiSv — Myra (@SussexPrincess) December 7, 2021 ×

Prince Harry says quitting your job can be good for your mental health. Yeah Harry, I think you’re right. So what’s your address so I can mail my bills to you? 🥴 Elites are so out of touch with average people. pic.twitter.com/AianjT3ya0 — 🔥Digi🔥 (@11Kit2) December 6, 2021 ×

The Prince and his wife Meghan Markle quit his role as a senior member of the British royal family in early 2020 and moved to the US with their son Archie. They welcomed their daughter Lilibet earlier this year in July.