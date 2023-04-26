Prince Andrew used shell company to conceal investments from public: Report

Prince Andrew reportedly utilised a shell company known as Bank of England Nominees, which was established in the 1970s to avoid disclosing royal investments to the public, as per The Guardian. At least five members of the royal family, including Andrew, held their shareholdings through this government-backed company. The creation of the shell company was reportedly aimed at preventing public scrutiny of Queen Elizabeth II's investments, and she had convinced the government to modify a proposed law to allow the Windsors to keep the size and value of their shareholdings hidden from public view. The scheme operated for over 30 years and was also used by the queen's sister Princess Margaret, her husband Prince Philip, and her children Charles and Andrew.

While there is no suggestion that Andrew used any commercial information improperly, his use of the shell company while serving as a government special trade envoy raises questions about potential conflicts of interest. The royals are not subject to the same transparency rules as government ministers and members of parliament, which require them to publicly declare any significant shares they own.