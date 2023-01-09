Want an agile, sharp brain even after 50, get a pet!

Do you want to have a brain that works fast and ages slowly? Get a pet!

People over 50 years of age who have been pet owners for more than five years had better cognitive memory than people who didn't own one.

Research from the University of Michigan calls it 'the pet effect.' Having a pet not only protects your gut and heart but also slows down the ageing of your brain. Based on a national-level representative survey from 2010 to 2016, answers from more than 20,000 adults on their pet status prove that pet owners are happy, healthy, and intelligent.

The effect of owning pets was more prominent in people above 65 years of age when symptoms of dementia occur. People under this age bracket who have had a pet for more than five years showed better short-term and long-term memory for words than people who didn't.

The researchers tested the participants over six years, and the pet owners achieved better results. However, the findings are only an association and 'the pet effect' is not an actual psychological phenomenon. It might be the opposite case suggesting that people with better cognitive abilities become better pet companions.

But the study does hook with other studies that say having a pet is good for you. Having a pet keeps you on your toes, keeping your brain and body active and healthy. Moreover, animals bring good gut bacteria into the house.

Or perhaps, pets make us happy with their furry tales and innocent eyes!

(With inputs from agencies)