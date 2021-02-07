Paris Hilton gifts boyfriend a life-sized portrait of the couple on his birthday

Paris Hilton celebrated her boyfriend Carter Reum's 40th birthday with a special 'life-sized' gift.

The 39-year-old DJ and heiress shared a video on Instagram of her surprising Reum with a life-sized portrait of the couple. "I have a surprise for you," Hilton says in the video, to which he replies, "Alright, I can't wait to check it out — should I cover my eyes here?"

"That is so awesome. We have to find the perfect wall for this," he adds.





In the caption, Hilton penned a touching tribute to Reum, who she started dating in 2019.

"Happy Birthday my love! So excited to celebrate it again with you this year! You light up my world, you are my everything and make me the happiest girl in the world every single day!" she wrote. "I love the way you make me smile and feel and your magical kisses are everything!."





"You are so incredibly special to me and I will spend the rest of my life making sure you know that every day," she continued. "I love you forever my sweet, kind, handsome, romantic, brilliant #BirthdayBoy!."

In the interview, Hilton also called Reum her "dream guy," saying that she's "100 percent" sure he is the one for her.

"I'm really excited just to move on for the next step of my life and finally just have a real life," she said. "Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven't got to experience that yet, because I didn't feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does."

Last month, Hilton revealed on a podcast that she's started in vitro fertilization (IVF) with Reum and praised the businessman for being "so supportive" throughout the process.