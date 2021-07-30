Neha Dhupia reveals how she balances between pregnancy and stilettos

Neha Dhupia is pregnant with second child with husband Angad Bedi and she recently did an awesome photoshoot with black dress and heels that has got us talking about how maternity fashion has changed, for the better.

The Bollywood actress released a BTS video with her husband as she poses in bodycon dress and stilettos. In the video, while Neha caressed her belly, Angad can be seen with baby Mehr in his arms.

The actress shared how she managed her baby bump and stilettos while being pregnant in the caption. “#bts the balancing act between been pregnant and stilettos #dreamteam @angadbedi @prasadnaaik @gumanistylists @florianhurel (sic),” she wrote.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi revealed welcoming their second child on July 19.

The Bollywood couple, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, got married in May 2018 in an intimate wedding ceremony at a gurudwara in Delhi.