'My training partner': Serena Williams shares a practice video along with daughter Olympia

Former world number one Serena Williams took to Instagram to share an image of her three-year-old daughter Olympia Jr., who joined her mother on the court while practising for the Australian Open.

Also read: Novak Djokovic lashes out at critics over Australian Open quarantine stance

The American ace is currently isolating in Adelaide. However, she is allowed for practice sessions to help her prepare for the year's first Grand Slam. She posted the photo of her daughter Olympia Jr. acing her backhand and captioned it: "Footage from my practice before leaving with my training partner."

The 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams will be eyeing to equal the all-time record for most Grand Slams that is currently held by Margaret Court (She won it 24 times).

A total of 72 players have been confined to their hotel rooms for 14 days and are unable to train for the Grand Slam which is scheduled to be held from February 8-21. The move to quarantine the players come after passengers on three charter flights carrying them to Melbourne tested positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic lashed out at the criticism of his letter to Australian Open chief Craig Tiley in which the Serb suggested easing of COVID-19 quarantine restriction as to the world number one tennis star said his intentions were "misconstrued”.

Djokovic, according to reports, asked Tiley for reduced isolation periods while moving players in hard quarantine to "private houses with tennis courts". The development received staunch criticism from Australians.

However, Tiley confirmed that they were suggestions and not demands by Djokovic.

"My good intentions for my fellow competitors in Melbourne have been misconstrued as being selfish, difficult and ungrateful," Djokovic who is isolating in Adelaide along with other top players, said in a lengthy statement.