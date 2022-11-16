More than one billion young people are at risk of losing their hearing due to loud music: Study

A study published in the journal, BMJ Global Health, suggests that more than one billion teenagers and young adults may be at risk of losing their hearing due to unsafe listening practices and the use of personal listening devices (PLDs). The damage can be a result of attending loud music venues and the use of headphones, earphones and earbuds.

The study looked at individuals aged 12-34 years and estimates that at least 24 per cent are listening to music on their PLDs at an “unsafe level”. The international team of researchers also called for governments across the world to “prioritise policy focused on safe listening” habits to promote hearing loss prevention.

Furthermore, it suggests that young people in particular are vulnerable due to the use of such devices and attending loud music venues, amid poor regulations. “Recurrent or even single instances of unsafe listening may cause physiological damage to the auditory system, presenting as transient or permanent tinnitus and/or changes to hearing,” said the researchers.

The damage from unsafe listening practices can lead to a lifetime impairment, while noise exposure earlier in life may make people more vulnerable to age-related hearing loss, they added. The study led by researchers from the University of South Carolina in the United States, citing World Health Organisation statistics, says that an estimated 430 million people across the world currently have a disabling hearing loss.

Previous studies suggest that PLD users often keep the volume as high as 105 decibels (dB) while the average range of loud music venues ranges from 104 to 112 dB, which exceeds the permissible sound levels which are 80 dB for adults and 75 dB for children.

Researchers for this study analysed 33 existing studies with more than 19,000 people based on personal listening devices as well as venues with loud music that took place between the years 2000 and 2021. Furthermore, they used the data from a total of 35 records out of which 17 focused on PLD while 18 focused on entertainment venues.

They estimated that at least 23 per cent of adults and 27 per cent of “minors” studied were exposed to excessive noise. Therefore, the report projects that at least, 0.67 billion to 1.35 billion teenagers and young adults are potentially at risk of hearing loss. While acknowledging the limitations of the study, the authors said that they did not account for the demographic factors and the policies implemented in some countries for safe listening.

(With inputs from agencies)



