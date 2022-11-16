'Toro Jubilo': Fiesta or grotesque tradition from the stone ages?

"Toro Jubilo", celebrated in the Spanish medieval town of Medinaceli is an age-old tradition that is believed to stem from pagan traditions. A test of courage, the fiesta is hell on the animal at the center of this celebration. While the participants say it's an age-old tradition, as per the website Nerja Today you can gauge how bad it is by the fact that this 'tradition' was "actually banned during the Franco era between 1962 and 1977." Animal rights organisations are once again calling for the event's ban. Here's why.