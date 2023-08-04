Meghan Markle to make Instagram comeback, already has an unverified account?

Meghan Markle will soon be making her comeback to social media. Several media reports suggest that the former royal has already made her individual Instagram account and has a decent following of 16.9K followers at the moment. This, with no posts on the photo-sharing application. We are talking about an Instagram handle called @meghan.

Meghan Markle planning Instagram comeback

This comeback comes in the nick of time as several rumours plague Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s life including one of their impending divorce. There’s also one where Harry and Meghan seem to be at odds with David Beckham and his wife Victoria. There was a time the Sussexes and the Beckhams were quite close but are said to have become distant from each other ever since Meghan and Harry levelled accusations against the British royal family and called them things like “biased” and “discriminatory”.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Meghan wants to take these rumours in a stride and come on Instagram to answer trolls her own way. The current suggested Instagram handle has a profile picture of an assortment of pink flowers. The handle doesn’t have a verified tick, so we don’t really know if it is her.

According to a source reported in Page Six, “Meghan was set to go live on Insta but changed her mind shortly before she launched her 'Archetypes' podcast, so it’s just sitting there now.”

In her popular interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed that she was considering returning to Instagram. She had then said, “Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back…on Instagram.”

Meghan was very active on social media before her marriage to Prince Harry

Before she became a royal courtesy of her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle used to be very active on social media. She was then regularly seen on a popular show called Suits and had a travel and lifestyle blog called 'The Tig'. She gave that up when she married Prince Harry. After their marriage, they joined Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton on their shared Instagram, @KensingtonRoyal. She and Harry later created their own handle, @sussexroyal, but shut it down after they left the royal family in March 2020.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.