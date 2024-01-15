Masha and the Bear LIVE, a theatrical adaptation comes to Delhi on these dates

If you are in New Delhi in India at this time of the year and have a toddler at home who’s urging you to step out but you fear for their health owing to the dip in temperature, then we have the best solution for you. Famous children's cartoon Masha And The Bear is headed to the city with their live adaptation.

The live adaptation musical will be available for kids of all ages on January 20 and 21 in New Delhi. The theatrical adaptation of the well-known Nick Jr. series is produced by Viacom18 LIVE. It will be held at Siri Fort Auditorium. The show aims to bring together audiences across age groups, to create an unforgettable experience, full of fun, and laughter.

Packed with music, dance, and a story around “A Very Detective Story”, to make it suit and appeal to children of all ages, the show directed by Vishaal Asrani, will provide the audience with an interactive experience where Masha and The Bear will need the audience’s help to solve this mystery together.

Featuring various characters from the show, Masha and the Bear LIVE is a musical story that will revolve around Masha, The Bear, Professor Nonbelevious, Rosie, the Panda, Sly Wolf and Silly Wolf & more, who will join Masha to solve the mystery of missing items from her home. With stunning visuals, engaging storytelling, and delightful music, it promises to transport children into the beloved animated world of Masha and her best friend, the Bear, leaving everyone satisfied with solving this mystery with their favorite characters.