Mae Whitman, 'Good Girls' star, comes out as pansexual

'Good Girls' star Mae Whitman is proud and happy to be pansexual.



Recently, the actress took to her Instagram and Twitter accounts to stress upon the importance of queer representation in media.



She wrote, "Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House. Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world!"

Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House. Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world! #TOH pic.twitter.com/B3C71c24aN — mae whitman (@maebirdwing) August 16, 2021 ×

"know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders. This is the word that fits me best Rainbow and I’m proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community :,)," she went on to add in another tweet.

I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders. This is the word that fits me best 🌈 and I’m proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community :,)



For more https://t.co/D2rwslVMm8 https://t.co/bnzkK88Tya — mae whitman (@maebirdwing) August 16, 2021 ×

For the uninitiated, Mae Whitman voices Amity Blight on Disney Channel's 'The Owl House' animated series and is one-half of the network's first-ever lead bisexual couple.



The show has garnered praise for its LGBTQ+ plotlines, including Amity and Luz's love tale and the addition of Disney's first non-binary character.

