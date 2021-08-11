Lovebirds Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde reinstate faith in romance; see pics

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are the latest ‘it’ couple that’s everyone talking about in Hollywood, and the world over!



Recently, the 27-year-old singer and 37-year-old actress were spotted walking hand in hand around Los Feliz, CA before they enjoyed a casual lunch date together, reports say.



The couple looked cute as they sported matching outfit and accessories: white shirts, ripped jeans, and hats.



Interestingly, the duo met on the set of their movie 'Don't Worry Darling', which stars Harry and Olivia directed. If that wasn’t a sign, we don’t know what is!



Harry and Olivia sparked dating rumours when then attended the singer’s agent’s wedding together earlier this year. Since then, however, they have kept a low profile and barely stepped out together for dates and outings.



In July, the duo did whish away to Italy where they were spotted spending their day on a yacht. The pictures from that vacay was laden with PDA moments.

Check out the pics here:

Someone made a meme, too: