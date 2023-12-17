Love for Indian single malt whisky grows, giants like Pernod and Diageo feel the heat

Indri, a two-year-old Indian single malt whisky recently crowned as the world's best, is transforming the nation's consumer market, ushering in a new era of 'desi' brand dominance. As India emerges not just as a consumer but a formidable maker of whisky, global giants like Glenlivet and Talisker are facing stiff competition from local powerhouses Indri, Amrut, and Radico Khaitan's Rampur.

The surge in popularity of Indian single malts is reshaping the $33 billion spirits market, leaving foreign brands once cherished by the nation teary-eyed.

Indri, the torchbearer of this revolution, clinched the "Best in Show" title at the Whiskies of the World Awards in San Francisco, beating its Scottish and US counterparts. The $421 Diwali Collector's Edition has become a symbol of Indian excellence.

Emerging victorious in a fierce competition featuring over 100 brands at one of the world's largest whiskey tasting events, this brand, introduced in 2021 by Piccadilly Distilleries of Haryana, has clinched numerous accolades, amassing approximately 14 global awards within its first two years.

The shift is evident as India, traditionally a whisky-loving nation, witnesses established global brands fighting for shelf space alongside their Indian counterparts. The surge can be attributed to global accolades, increased affluence, and a surge in adventurous drinkers exploring new brands during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In response to the growing trend, global brands are recalibrating their strategies, turning to Indian whiskies to capitalise on the booming market.

Pernod, a major player, recently unveiled its first made-in-India single malt, Longitude 77, priced at $48. The company plans to expand sales to Dubai and beyond, reflecting its optimism about the burgeoning category.

Diageo, Pernod's larger rival, is not far behind.

Last year, it launched its first Indian single malt, Godawan, and is selling it in five foreign markets, including the United States. Vikram Damodaran, Diageo's India chief innovation officer, notes the shift from whisky in India to Indian whisky, both domestically and globally.

Indian single malts experienced a staggering 144 percent growth in 2021-22, outpacing Scotch whisky's 32 percent growth, as per IWSR Drinks Market Analysis.

Projections until 2027 indicate that Indian malt consumption is set to grow at a rate of 13 percent per year, compared to Scotch at 8 percent.