Lip gloss nails, blooming gel and more: Newest & coolest nail art trends to try this weekend

Nail art trends come and go quicker than we can keep up with them. While some have a short shelf life like bubble nails, mini French and gold cuticles, others keep popping up on our social media timelines, over and over again, establishing themselves as timeless nail art designs like glazed donut nails, patent leather nails, pierced nails, and ornate nail art.

Currently, five amazing nail art trends are making waves online. And, we have listed each one of them here for you. So, without further ado, let's head straight to the list!

Lip gloss nails Blooming gel Comic nails Moonlight Velvety

Lip gloss nails

As the name suggests, lip gloss nail art is all about flaunting a light and sheer coat of pink colour with a glossy finish. Just like a swipe of pink shiny lip gloss brings life to your lips, this nail art trend transforms the way your nails look.

Lip gloss nails go with everything and they look great on all nail shapes and lengths like pointy stilettos, almond nails and squared-off tips. With just a shiny nail polish coat and natural pink shade, you can create lip gloss nails at home, without seeing a nail tech or visiting a salon.

Blooming gel

Blooming gel is a clear gel polish which lends a blooming effect to any gel nail art design. It is simply a translucent gel formula which causes any colour to bloom when applied together. It is similar to a base coat but gives different results when used correctly.

Blooming gel is quite different from other gel polishes as you don't have to cure it during the design process but wait until it blooms. According to nail experts, you first have to paint a layer of blooming gel onto your nail then draw a design while it's still wet. Once you are done with the design, you must wait for it to bloom. Depending on your desired effect, the longer you leave it to bloom, the more faded the edges will look. Anywhere between 30 to 60 seconds is enough.

Comic nails

Comic nails, also known as cartoon nails, are fun, eye-catching and super colourful. They seem like they have just popped out of a comic book and they give off a 3D effect. The design is versatile, cool and also currently trending internationally.

Moonlight

Moonlight manicure is all about flaunting white nails that have a reflective pearlescent finish. They can be easily created at a salon with a white pearlescent gel or dip powder. If you are trying the trend at home, use a white polish with a shimmer top coat.

Velvety

Velvet nails, also called velvety by influencers and netizens on social media, are created by using a special gel polish, which essentially lifts the sparkle to create a velour-like finish. They seem like you have covered your nails with velvet fabric and a little glue.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE