Linda Evangelista was convinced of damaging fat reduction procedure by TV ads

Popular Canadian Linda Evangelista has opened up about the damaging 'fat-freezing' cosmetic procedure she went through. Evangelista, who is the cover model for British Vogue's upcoming September issue, said that she was persuaded to undergo the fat reduction procedure, which is also called cryolipolysis, by TV advertisements. The procedure, Evangelista said, left her 'brutally disfigured' and she has spent 5 years in hiding.

She told that Vogue UK that she "couldn’t live in that pain any longer. I knew I had to make a change, and the only change was to tell my truth." Fat-freezing is performed by a company called Zeltiq Aesthetics that has rebranded the procedure with a more innocuous sounding name CoolSculpting. The procedure, although approved by Food and Drug Administration, remains controversial. It is increasingly being preferred over other fat reduction approaches as it does not require an incision. But CoolSculpting is not recommended for those who are overweight or obese. Instead, it is meant only for 'spot' fat reduction.

Evangelista, 57, added, “Those CoolSculpting commercials were on all the time, on CNN, on MSNBC, over and over, and they would ask, ‘Do you like what you see in the mirror?’ They were speaking to me. It was about stubborn fat in areas that wouldn’t budge. It said no downtime, no surgery and… I drank the magic potion, and I would because I’m a little vain. So I went for it – and it backfired."

In September last year, Linda filed a lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics for the disfigurations on her body, alleging that her fat cells increased instead of decreasing as the procedure claimed. Later, as per Vogue, she was diagnosed with paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, a rare side-effect of cryolipolysis.

Linda Evangelista, who has been in modelling since the mid-1980s, is one of the most successful models of all time. As per Wikipedia, she has made it to an incredible 700 magazine covers. The viewers of the TV show 'Fashion File' voted her as 'The Greatest Supermodel of All Time'.