Kourtney Kardashian photoshopped herself into Kim's SKIMS lingerie photoshoot

Nobody throws shade quite like a Kardashian and Kourtney is no exception. Kourtney Kardashian recently jokingly shaded her sisters by pointing out that she was not part of Kim Kardashian's SKIMS lingerie photoshoot. Kylie and Kendall Jenner were part of the shoot and so was Kim.



"Since I wasn’t invited to the sister shoot..." she captioned a mirror selfie while wearing a fiery red SKIMS Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra and the SKIMS Fits Everybody Micro Thong. Kourt then proceeded to post multiple photoshopped photos wearing the lingerie alongside her sisters and in front of various fake backgrounds...LOL.





First, we have Kourtney photoshopped into the SKIMS photoshoot alongside Kim, Kylie, and Kendall. She simply captioned the pic,"Don't worry I got you!"

Kourtney also shared a photoshopped photo of herself on a tropical beach that looks totally natural... yep, not fake at all.

As on the personal front, Kourtney's life is going well. Her relationship with drummer Travis Barker recently came out in the public eye and according to sources the Kardashian is happy .“Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” a source told Us Weekly.“They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple of months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”