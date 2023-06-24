Ouch! Amid feud, Kim Kardashian says Kourtney has 'no friends' in latest episode of The Kardashian| Watch

Once again Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian are feuding over petty reasons. The latest episodes of The Kardashians show how Kim's collaboration with luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana hasn't gone down well with her elder sister and Poosh founder. Meanwhile, Kim's savage response to Kourt has also left the internet divided!

It all started when Kourtney accused Kim of drawing inspiration from her nuptials for her D&G collection. She also claimed that her sister Kim was feeling miserable at her wedding last year.

In episode 4 of The Kardashians, Kourtney told Kendall Jenner, "I see it like, ‘Oh, you were there, you weren’t happy’. Everyone said something to me, all my friends. They were all, like, ‘She’s, like, spiralling.’"

In the following episode which was recently released on Hulu, Kim is seen chatting with her sister Khloé Kardashian about the whole drama and unleashing a major dig at Kourtney.

"I have heard that her friends were riling her up," Khloé said of Kourtney. "Her words were, ‘Everyone thinks this is the weirdest thing.’"

To which, Kim responds, "She’s saying ‘every one of her friends,’ but she doesn’t have any friends. So, Travis?" Khloé hesitates to say something at this point and tries to hide her smile.

This isn't the first time the two sisters are fighting on the show. Back in 2018, Kim and Kourtney had a disagreement about the family’s Christmas card shoot. Snippets of the episode are still doing the rounds on social media.

"I need Kourtney to not be so f***ing annoying with a stick up her a**, like she runs this shit because she doesn’t," Kim said at the time. "She is the least exciting to look at."

