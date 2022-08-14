Kim Kardashian gives an exclusive tour of her SKKN office to fans

Business mogul Kim Kardashian shared a 12-minute video on her official YouTube channel on Friday to give an exclusive tour of her SKKN by Kim office to her subscribers. The diva gave an inside look at her workspace as she spoke about her brand and what it stands for.

Kim started the video by welcoming the viewers to her office. She stepped out of her car and stepped into the building in a white tight-fitted tee and denim pants. In the clip, she shared that her office is designed by Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez. Michelle by Rick Owen however did the furniture for the place.

The office has wooden furniture work, tones of beige, brown, white and cream colours are used for the walls and the place looks serene and soothing to the eye. Kim starts the tour by showing off one of her "favourite things in the office," an amphitheatre.

Then she moves on to the first-floor kitchen which she said is the "most-used room" in the office. The place was spacious and featured Vanessa Beecroft art on the walls. The space is used for meetings and small events.

In a waiting area, there was a huge collection of books that inspired Kim in a way. "Whether it's the Marilyn book that my mom got me after the Met [Gala] or these home furniture books, everything I love is in here," Kim said while showing off her book collection.

Next, Kardashian introduces her "model glam rooms" that are used during photoshoots. There is also a photo studio in the building right next to the glam rooms.

In the waiting room, Kim has placed a few magazines that have articles about her and her family. On the second floor, Kardashian has a conference room area with a wall full of her magazine covers.

Her personal office is the highlight of the tour.