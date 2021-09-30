Khloe Kardashian's jeans ad didnt go on air as it was was too sexy for TV; read details inside

Khloe Kardashian’s TV ad will not be running on TV.

According to Page Six, Good American’s first-ever commercial was intended to air on television but because of Khloe Kardashian’s topless poses, the ad got pulled down.

In the ad, Khloe Kardashian talks about just how much she loves the brand's Good Legs jeans. But in the ad she is seen only in her jeans and that’s something that the marketers were not very comfortable with for TV.

Khloé covers herself with her arms and strategically placed bedsheets but it wasn't enough for television Standards and Practices departments. Also Read: Netizens slam Kylie Jenner for selling ‘terrible’ swimsuits

According to the cited report, networks insisted that "all parties should be properly clothed" in order for commercials to hit the airwaves.

Khloe, however, went on to share the pic on Instagram and wrote, "It's just different this time. I feel good. I feel sexy. Like I don't have to keep looking. I think I found the one."

In a follow-up post, Good American proudly shared that the ad got banned from network television, posting an image from TMZ and adding "TOO SEXY FOR TV."

Khloé's sister, Kourtney, also posed topless for the campaign, though we dont know whether it was part of her involvement.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the brand Good American is working on making the clips more family-friendly. A rep for the brand said, "The commercial was rejected for TV in its original form, and it's now being edited with less skin to make it more suitable for airing."

