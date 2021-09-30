The court was wrong: Britney Spears’ father Jamie issues first statement

Britney Spears' father Jamie has released his first statement after his suspension as his daughter’s conservator. The father of the 39-year-old pop star issued a statement via attorney Vivian Thoreen.

As per Variety, the statement reads: “Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally."

“For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father. This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship. This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children. For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required. For Mr Spears, this also meant biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney’s own attorney''.



“These facts make the outcome of yesterday’s hearing all the more disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney,” the statement continues.



“Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer. Again, it was Mr. Spears who took the initiative to file the petition to terminate the conservatorship when neither Britney’s former court-appointed counsel nor her new privately-retained attorney would do so. It was Mr. Spears who asked the court at yesterday’s hearing to immediately terminate the conservatorship while Britney’s own attorney argued against it."

“Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters,” the statement concludes.

After a long controversial battle, Jamie Spears was removed from Britney’s conservatorship in a Los Angeles court hearing.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny suspended the singer`s father Jamie Spears from his long oversight of his daughter`s $60 million estates.



"The current situation is not tenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of Jamie Spears, effective today," Penny said during a contentious three-hour hearing.