Kate Middleton connects with students to mark Mental Health Awareness Week

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton picked a yellow-white ensemble for her first engagement of Mental Health Awareness Week. She met young minds at Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, which is a youth development charity in Bath, founded by Olympic athlete Kelly Holmes. For those unaware, yellow is often used by mental health charities to mark World Mental Health Day.

The 41-year-old royal met children from St. Katherine's School at Bath and discussed some of the major challenges they face as students in an ever-changing world. They also discussed how working with an athlete mentor has helped them manage their emotions and resilience.

The students, aged 11 to 19, will be taking part in the trust's On Track To Achieve program, which is led by Paralympic gold medalist Liz Johnson.

The youth development organisation brings wellness programs to children's hospitals and schools, using sports stars to pass on their winning mindset to the students.

The Princess of Wales looked ready for summer in a white top and pants combination covered with a yellow blazer. She opted for white sneakers during the outing, allowing her to take part in some activities.

Steering away from her formal outfits, Kate picked an LK Bennett blazer worth £359 for the occasion. She paired it with white jeans and a top along with her trusty white Veja trainers.

Kate has been associated with the Mentally Healthy Schools program and Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families for many years. She also did great philanthropic work through her Heads Together campaign.

Later in the week, Kate is expected to make an appearance for one of her longstanding charities, the Anna Freud Centre in London, where she will talk to students and also join a series of roundtable discussions with experts.

