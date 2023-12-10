Kate Middleton and Prince William unveil this year's Christmas card

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, extended their warmest wishes with the annual Christmas card, unveiled on Saturday. Captured by photographer Josh Shinner, the charming black-and-white portrait showcases the couple alongside their three children: 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis.

Departing from their usual outdoor colour-filled captures, this studio-shot image, taken in Windsor, marks a noticeable shift in style for the family, who made Windsor their primary residence last year after relocating from London.

In the festive portrait, the family dons matching button-down shirts, exuding coordinated elegance. Kate and Charlotte sport denim, while William, George, and Louis opt for dark slacks, with Louis adding a touch of playfulness in shorts.

This year has been eventful for the couple, settling further into their roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales. Prince William's prominence in the line of succession was highlighted during King Charles' coronation, where he knelt before his father as a symbolic tribute.

The occasion also witnessed a historic moment as Prince George served as a Page of Honor for his grandfather, marking the first time a future monarch participated in a coronation service.

Last year, Prince William and Princess Kate delighted their admirers with their most laid-back Christmas card yet. The charming capture, taken by Matt Porteous in 2022 at Norfolk, depicted the family hand in hand during a cheerful walk. Anmer Hall, their country residence in Norfolk, serves as the haven for the Prince and Princess of Wales, who often spend breaks and leisure time there. It is also a place where Kate feels most comfortable.

In the snapshot, the family of five strolled together, embracing a relaxed ambience. Prince William and Princess Kate sported matching jeans, while George, Charlotte, and Louis donned shorts and sneakers for the sunny stroll.