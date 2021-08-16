Kareena Kapoor wishes 'love of her life' Saif Ali Khan on his 51st birthday

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan turned 51 on Monday and his actress wife Kareena Kapoor shared a loved -up post to wish him on the special occasion.



The couple flew to Maldives a few days earlier to celebrate Saif's birthday along with their two sons Taimur and Jeh.



Kareena shared two images from their vacation on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."

In the pictures, we can see Saif sharing smiles with Kareena and their two sons Taimur and Jeh. In another photo, the couple is seen spending a cosy moment with each other against the backdrop of the azure blue waters.



Sara Ali Khan, Saif`s daughter from his first marriage to Amrita Singh, too shared photos with her father as she wished him on his birthday. Sara, who rang in her birthday last week, shared photos from her special day posing with Saif, Kareena and her little brother Jeh."



Happiest Birthday Abba, Thank you for being my superhero, my smartest friend the best conversationalist the coolest travel buddy and one of the biggest support systems. Love you" Sara captioned the post.

Saif's sister Saba Pataudi also wished the former on his birthday. "Happy birthday to my big brother. Wish you love luck success and happiness#alwaysandforever," she wrote on Instagram.

Making her post more special, Saba uploaded a video featuring several unseen images of Saif from the different phases of his life.

Saif, the firstborn of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, has over the years featured in several blockbuster films like `Main Khiladi Tu Anari`, `Hum Saath Saath Hai`, `Kya Kehna` to `Kal Ho Na Ho`, `Dil Chahta Hai`, `Hum Tum`, `Omkara`, `Race`, `Cocktail` and `Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior`. The actor has been awarded with National Award and Padmashree.



Saif will be seen next in horror-comedy `Bhoot Police`. He also has `Bunty Aur Babli 2` in his kitty.