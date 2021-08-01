Kanye West to host second public listening party ahead of ‘Donda’ release

After several unconfirmed reports regarding the August 6 release of American rapper and record producer Kanye West`s 10th studio album ‘Donda’, on Monday, a representative from West confirmed the news.



Now, Kanye West will host a second ‘Donda’ listening event ahead of the planned August 6 release of his 10th studio album.



The follow-up to the Grammy winner's July 22 public listening event will take place on August 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium a day prior to the album's release.



The rapper announced the news on his Instagram account and via Def Dam’s Twitter on Friday.

The record initially premiered on July 22 to a sold-out crowd at the Atlanta stadium, a day ahead of its original July 23 release date.



That listening party, which was live-streamed globally via Apple Music, followed the announcement of West’s latest album during a commercial spot that aired during Game 6 of the NBA finals.



Though no official track list has been released yet, songs played during the first listening session comprised appearances by Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Pusha T and more.



‘Donda’, named after his beloved mother, who died suddenly after surgery in 2007, is the most musically adventurous and fulfilling album West has released in many years, reports say.



It features guest appearances from Jay-Z, with fiery verses on a song apparently called ‘Jail’, sparking rumours of a reunion album by the at-times estranged friends Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, Don Toliver, Roddy Ricch and others.

