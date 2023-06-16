Kanye West, Bianca Censori spotted on a PDA-filled lunch date; see viral pics

American rapper and fashion mogul Ye, who was formerly known as Kanye West, stepped out with his rumoured wife Bianca Censori on Wednesday for a lunch date. The couple was papped at The Lobster in Santa Monica, California. Once again, the controversial rapper made waves on the internet for his outfit. Meanwhile, his Yeezy head of architecture-turned-ladylove donned an equally eyebrow-raising ensemble and left her signature face mask at home.

While sitting on a bench outside the restaurant, the two were seen getting cosy. In one picture, Bianca is seen standing in front of a seated Ye as they share a laugh and an embrace.

Coming to their wacky outfits, the rapper wore a pair of grey sweatpants that appeared to be tucked into black socks. He finished off his look with a sweater. Bianca donned a pair of grey tights with sparkly heels and a backless top.

Photos of the couple have gone viral on social media, with many calling the frequent couple outings "an attention-grabbing move" by the duo. After last year's anti-Semitic rants, the rapper certainly needs to change his public image.

Earlier this month, Kanye and Bianca made headlines for the over-the-top outfits they wore at Sunday church service. While Ye picked a tee with massive shoulder pads, emblazoned with the German word for police along with shoes that look like socks for the religious gathering, his rumoured wife donned a giant nylon over a black dress, which also featured a large piece of fabric shaped like a bucket around her shoulders. When Bianca confirmed her relationship! After months of speculation, Bianca seemingly confirmed her relationship status in May. The "All Of The Lights" singer reportedly married the architectural designer in January at a private ceremony.

On 19 May, the TikTok account "gratefulboynuee" posted an interaction with Censori in which she confirmed that she was married. The TikTok user filmed the conversation with the Australian in an LA shop, in which he asked her for her number. To which, she replied that she cannot share it since she is married.

While it is not known how long the two have been romantically entwined, Bianca joined the rapper's company in November 2020 as an architectural designer.

