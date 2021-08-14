Kaley Cuoco offers to buy horse punched at Olympics, slams disgraced coach

Actress Kaley Cuoco expressed her anger over a cruel incident at the Tokyo Olympics in which a German equestrian trainer cruelly punched a horse.



Avid equestrian slammed the trainer Kim Raisner, who hit the horse Saint Boy during an event and also offered to buy the horse.



Sharing two scathing posts on her Instagram story, the animal lover wrote, “I feel it’s my duty here to comment on this disgrace,” she began while sharing a photo of the horse's rider, Annika Schleu. “This is a disgusting classless abusive representation of our sport in so many ways. This team should be ashamed of themselves.”

Kaley, who has several rescued animals in her home, said .''You are your team did not do your country proud or this sport. You make us look bad. Shame on you and Godspeed to any animal that comes into contact with you.''



In the second post, she wrote, “This rider and her ‘trainer’ are a disgrace. I’ll buy that horse outright and show it the life it should have. Name your price.” Further slamming, she said, "I'll buy that horse outright and show it the life it should have. Name your price."



Kaley, who has been riding horses since she was a teenager, is married to professional equestrian Karl Cook, 30. The couple tied the knot in June 2018 at a horse stable.



Further, she also clarified that she "wasn't kidding,". Raisner was disqualified from the games after punching Saint Boy.