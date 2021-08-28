John Stamos posts photo from hospital bed, here’s what happened

John Stamos recently sent the internet into a tizzy and left fans worrying about his health condition. Stanos took to his Instagram and gave his fans an update on his health.

Stamos had shared a series of photos on his Instagram account, showing him wearing a hospital gown and a cap.



In the caption, he assured his fans that he is now "home happy."

''Damn you #Triggerfinger! I went in for a quick elective procedure - In and out! Thanks to the fine doctors/nurses for taking such good care of me. I’ll be up and drumming in no time. Thank you for the well wishes. Xo," he wrote.

As per the reports, a trigger finger is a condition in which one of a person's fingers "gets stuck in a bent position." He also shared a snap of his fingers.



The post was flooded with comments from followers expressing concern and wishing him a speedy recovery. Recently, the actor has also reunited with the cast members of the iconic show 'Fuller House' including Bob Saget and Dave Coulier.