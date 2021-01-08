Jeffree Star denies being romantically involved with Kanye West amid rapper's split with Kim Kardashian

2021 has barely started and one of Hollywood's favorite celebrity couples is on the rocky terrain already. After the rumours of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West heading for a split came out, everyone started looking out for a reason. Amid the quest came the theory of YouTube beauty guru Jeffree Star alleged romance with Kanye, resulting in Kim-Kanye's road to separation.



Debunking all the buzzing rumour-mills around, Jeffree Star took to his YouTube and released a clip titled Addressing The Kanye Situation, denying any romantic entanglement with the rapper. The 35-year-old, said, 'I’m single ... I’m not sleeping with anyone,' Star said. 'This is so weird … this is so stupid. Let me just say this one time … I like very tall men.'

Star continued: 'Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny. I get why people are really laughing about this. In an old song of mine from 2009 called B**** Please, I say a line about Kanye. 'But it was very like Eminem. I mentioned 50 celebrities.'

The makeup artist captioned the clip, 'Hi 2021, let’s relax. Addressing this Kanye West and Jeffree Star situation and the truth about why I moved to the state of Wyoming.'

Star said in response, 'I guess some girl made up a whole lie on TikTok and it went viral, where she insinuates Kanye and Kim are getting a divorce because a big male beauty influencer is sleeping with him.'

A source close to the Kardashian family said to E! News that 'there is absolutely no truth to Jeffree and Kanye rumours.'

The controversy involving the cosmetics entrepreneur and the Grammy-winner stemmed from a TikTok personality Ava Louise, who insinuated a romance between West and Star. 'Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru, a lot of people in the scene have known for a while,' Louise said. 'A lot of people in the scene have known for a while.'

Louise noted that she didn't have 'concrete evidence' to confirm the affair, attributing the information to an entertainment attorney she chats with.



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly heading for a divorce. The celebrity couple who have been married for six years, are yet to file for divorce but sources close to the couple state that the two have been living separately for months now.



"It`s gotten to the point where they haven`t spent time together as a married couple in months. They`ve seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She`s known for a while," E! News quoted a source as saying.