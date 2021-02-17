Internet lauds Dia Mirza for getting a priestess to solemnize her wedding

This is a first for an Indian celebrity. As Bollywood star Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, the rituals were performed by a priestess. The couple had a registry wedding as well as a Hindu wedding on Monday.



Dia shared glimpses of her wedding on Tuesday and several of her fans noted that how a woman had solemnised the wedding instead of a priest - which is usually the norm in Hindu weddings in India.



On Wednesday, Dia took to Twitter and thanked priestess Sheela Atta for conducting the holy ceremony.



Dia shared, “Thank you Sheela Atta for conducting our wedding ceremony. So proud that together we can #RiseUp #GenerationEquality”.

The internet also had words of appreciation for Dia and Vaibhav for breaking away from the norm.





The wedding was an intimate affair with only close family and friends in attendance. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari and Jackky Bhagnani were the only ones present at the ceremony from Bollywood.



Dia had earlier shared the photos of her wedding with the caption, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe.”