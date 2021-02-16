Actress Dia Mirza gets married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, see wedding pics

Bollywood actor and environmentalist Dia Mirza on Monday afternoon tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in a private event at Bell Air Apartments in Bandra West, Mumbai.



The couple had a registry wedding and also had a traditional Hindu wedding later. Soon after the couple`s wedding ceremony, Dia and Vaibhav came out of the venue to pose for the cameras.

Dia looked gorgeous in a red Banarasi sari that she teamed with heavy crafted gold and pearl jewellery and polished off the look with traditional white flowers adorning her hair. Her husband Vaibhav wore a white coloured indo-western attire which he teamed up with a gold-coloured wedding turban.

After the wedding, Dia was also clicked distributing sweets to media persons.

The private wedding included a select few people in attendance. From the film fraternity, actress Aditi Rao Hydari and director Kunal Deshmukh were also seen attending the event.

This is the second marriage for both Dia and Vaibhav.Dia was earlier married to film producer-director Sahil Sangha. The couple parted ways back in 2019, after being together for 11 years. She has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Vaibhav for quite some time, but they never spoke about it publicly.