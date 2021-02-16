Actress Dia Mirza gets married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, see wedding pics

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Feb 16, 2021, 09.23 AM(IST)

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi pose for the media post their wedding Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Dia Mirza on Monday afternoon tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in a private event at Bell Air Apartments in Bandra West, Mumbai. 

Bollywood actor and environmentalist Dia Mirza on Monday afternoon tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in a private event at Bell Air Apartments in Bandra West, Mumbai. 

The couple had a registry wedding and also had a traditional Hindu wedding later. Soon after the couple`s wedding ceremony, Dia and Vaibhav came out of the venue to pose for the cameras. 

×
×

Dia looked gorgeous in a red Banarasi sari that she teamed with heavy crafted gold and pearl jewellery and polished off the look with traditional white flowers adorning her hair. Her husband Vaibhav wore a white coloured indo-western attire which he teamed up with a gold-coloured wedding turban.

×
×

After the wedding, Dia was also clicked distributing sweets to media persons.

×
×

The private wedding included a select few people in attendance. From the film fraternity, actress Aditi Rao Hydari and director Kunal Deshmukh were also seen attending the event.

×

This is the second marriage for both Dia and Vaibhav.Dia was earlier married to film producer-director Sahil Sangha. The couple parted ways back in 2019, after being together for 11 years. She has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Vaibhav for quite some time, but they never spoke about it publicly.

Topics

Read in App