India ranks fifth in the list of best cuisines in the world for 2022

India is ranked fifth on the global list of best cuisines in the world for 2022. Italy ranked first. Greece and Spain were second and third respectively. Japanese cuisine is at the fourth spot. The ranking is based on votes by the audience for ingredients, dishes and beverages. India got 4.54 points.

As per the TasteAtlas Awards 2022 results, the best-rated foods in India are Garam Masala, Ghee, Malai, Butter Garlic Naan, and Keema among other more than 400 items.

The list mentioned that the best restaurants to try Indian cuisine are Shree Thaker Bhojanalay (Mumbai), Karavalli (Bangalore), Bukhara (New Delhi), Dum Pukht (New Delhi), Comorin (Gurugram), and more than 450 more places.

