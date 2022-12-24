ugc_banner

India ranks fifth in the list of best cuisines in the world for 2022

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Dec 24, 2022, 11:52 PM IST

Indian cuisine. Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The best-rated foods in India are Garam Masala, Ghee, Malai, Butter Garlic Naan, and Keema among other more than 400 items

India is ranked fifth on the global list of best cuisines in the world for 2022. Italy ranked first. Greece and Spain were second and third respectively. Japanese cuisine is at the fourth spot. The ranking is based on votes by the audience for ingredients, dishes and beverages. India got 4.54 points. 

As per the TasteAtlas Awards 2022 results, the best-rated foods in India are Garam Masala, Ghee, Malai, Butter Garlic Naan, and Keema among other more than 400 items. 

The list mentioned that the best restaurants to try Indian cuisine are Shree Thaker Bhojanalay (Mumbai), Karavalli (Bangalore), Bukhara (New Delhi), Dum Pukht (New Delhi), Comorin (Gurugram), and more than 450 more places. 

×

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

7 weird and strange Christmas traditions from around the world: Dinning with dead to hiding brooms

Nasal cell destruction causing loss of smell in Covid cases: Researchers

Celebrations may benefit your health, well-being: Study