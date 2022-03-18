In pics: Ananya Panday stuns in black dress at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash

Ananya Panday turned up the heat at Apoorva Mehta’s star-studded birthday bash hosted by Karan Johar. She came dressed in a see-through embellished ensemble.

The dress was by Aadnevik that had a fitted bodice. It featured a mesh overlay draped over the ensemble. The dress had a plunging neckline, figure-hugging boning done on the bodice, a textured leather belt to cinch the waist, high-waisted bottoms attached inside the dress, cut-out detail on the back, and shimmering embellishments adorned all over in geometric patterns.

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri styled the star's look for Apoorva Mehta's birthday. From Rekha to Deepika Padukone, six iconic Holi outfits from Bollywood movies

The event was attended by many celebrities including Katrina Kaif and husband Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan and many others.

How Alia Bhatt has evolved as an actor through her movies

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in ‘Gehraiyaan’ with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.