Hulk or Ninja Turtle? Kim Kardashian's Chritsmas outfit confuses Twitter

The Kardashian family celebrated Christmas with an intimate bash at Kourtney Kardashian's house after the pandemic forced them to avoid their famous Christmas Eve gala celebrations. Despite the cancellation, the family made sure to dress up and shared glimpses of the glamourous party, held at home.



For a small gathering at Kourtney's house, Kim wore a custom Schiaparelli gown, which featured a six-pack bodice and a velvet green skirt with a thigh-high slit. She finished off the look with oversized pendant earrings in the shape of eggplants, naked heels, and a waist-skimming braid.

A special thanks to @danielroseberry @schiaparelli for my amazing gown that made me feel festive this year even though our Christmas Eve party was cancelled. pic.twitter.com/hTOSmITT55 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2020 ×

“A special thanks to @danielroseberry @schiaparelli for my amazing gown that made me feel festive this year even though our Christmas Eve party was canceled,” Kardashian tweeted on Friday, highlighting her all-green ensemble.



Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/S6dQptLaan — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2020 ×

However, the internet refused to found her Christmas-ey and declared it resembled 'The Hulk'. Some comparisons were also made with 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle' suits.

why is no one talking about the fact kim kardashian skinned the hulk alive and wore his abs to christmas dinner pic.twitter.com/RXwAip1smc — 𝕼𝖚𝖎𝖓𝖓 (@QuinnKeaney) December 26, 2020 ×

As it turns out, Kim was the Grinch to sister Kylie's Santa. "Merry Christmas from The Grinch and Santa," she wrote alongside a photo of herself posing next to Kylie, who wore a sparkly red gown for the family's festivities.



Kim Kardashian West shared a handful of photos from the festivities, which she attended with daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 18 months. The mother of four wore a form-fitting green dress for the occasion, while her little ones opted for some cosier ensembles.



It was announced earlier that the famous family would not be hosting their annual star-studded gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic. A source previously told PEOPLE the Kardashian-Jenner family wanted to keep up their tradition but realized it just wasn't a safe option this year.