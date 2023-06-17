Holistic skincare! All you need to know about Psychodermatology

The internet is flooded with umpteen dermatology skincare tips, and even, the AI keeps popping derma suggestions to you. However, despite trying numerous approaches, have you noticed that your skin is not responding positively? Well, the reason for this Sisyphean task can be that your skin is unable to establish a holistic relationship with the derma skincare approaches. Yes, a 'holistic' relationship indeed. A genuine healthy approach towards your epidermis is the answer to all the skin woes.

Welcome to the world of luxury beauty, where the mind-skin connection is the talk of the town. And, it's time to consider the power of psychodermatology in your beauty regime. This emotional skincare uses a combination of stress relief sessions and contemporary applications like bio-remodelling and hyaluronic acid.

Knowing Psychodermatology

The idea of attaining flawless skin consciously or subconsciously keeps perturbing all. But the idea should not add to your anxiety levels when the same can be easily achieved through a holistic approach.

A comprehensive approach that recommends the usage of gentle products, avoiding harsh ingredients such as parabens, and synthetic fragrances, and keeping it protected from harmful radicles, along with meditation, exercise, nutrition, and good sleep.

A holistic approach can make it easier to attain your goal, rather than relying solely on skincare products. By addressing the root cause of your skin concerns, you can achieve a more sustainable solution.

Psychodermatology is a field exploring the relationship between our mind and skin. As alternative wellness gains momentum and people seek to understand the root causes of their skincare issues, it's becoming clear that topical treatments alone may not be enough.

It may require more effort, but it is worth investing in the mind-skin connection. In simple terms, psychodermatology is the idea that your emotions can impact your skin health.

Psychodermatologists have invested almost a decade studying the brain-skin axis, which puts your emotions and the nervous system interaction in a better frame, hence affirming that your skin problems be psychosomatic.

Also, the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis of your body can be termed the control centre of your stress response, a most important part of your neuroendocrine system (nerve-hormonal system).

The HPA triggers the production of hormones such as cortisol when the body senses stress. The skin also has its own HPA system, which can also trigger it to produce hormones that cause an inflammatory response, thus, delaying healing and disrupting the skin barrier.

Discovering the transformative power

Simply putting it, Psychodermatology is a concoction of essential holistic factors. The first step is seeing a therapist who specialises in psychology, dermatology, and psychiatry. Did we say, it all starts from your mind?

Both your therapist and you will dive into a layer of emotional factors that might be contributing to your skin woes, such as stress or anxiety. It covers conditions like acne, scarring, tissue regeneration and growth, eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, alopecia, and even vitiligo.

Psychiatry zeroes in on internal mental issues, whereas dermatology focuses on externally visible issues. Examples of psychodermatological treatments include psychotherapy, meditation, relaxation, hypnosis, acupuncture, yoga, and anti-anxiety medications. So while newer skincare products such as sheet masks, AHAs, BHAs, chemical peels, hyaluronic acids, and bio-remodelling products like Profhilo are also used to give you a 360-degree solution.

Checking efficacy

Just like any other medical treatment, doctors' suggestions for psychological treatments should be based on concrete evidence. While some studies have shown positive results of mindfulness-based stress reduction techniques in dermatology, more rigorous studies are needed.

However, there's no one-size-fits-all approach, and some psychological therapies may be more appropriate for some individuals than others. It may take some time to determine the best approach.

Identifying the differences

So, how is getting treated in psychodernatology different from a regular visit to your dermatologist? Firstly, it starts with a diagnosis and a thorough history of your skin health, previous treatments, and your own perspective on it all.

You are asked all sorts of questions about your life, like your sleep patterns, stressors, mood, and coping habits.

If your therapist senses that you're going through some psychological distress, they've got several strategies to manage that too.

As for the treatments, topical solutions are offered like creams, tablets, phototherapy, aesthetic treatments like a combination of ultra-pure hyaluronic acid and bio-remodelling, and more to take care of your skin.

But that's just one side of the coin. You will also be provided destressing, meditation, counselling, mindfulness, relaxation techniques, and even medication for your mental well-being.

And sometimes, all it takes is a good old chat about how you're really feeling to make a positive change in your skin health. So, it's more than just your dermis, it's you as a whole person who is being taken care of in psychodermatalogy.

(Inputs by Dr Atul Kathed, Founder and Director of Aesthetic Skin & Laser Centre, Indore)

