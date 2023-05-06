ugc_banner

From Katy Perry looking lost to Prince Louis' yawns: Hilarious moments from King Charles III's coronation

London, United KingdomEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: May 06, 2023, 07:36 PM IST

Photograph:(Instagram)

Story highlights

During and before the 2-hour-long ceremony, several awkward and eyebrow-raising moments caught the attention of netizens and in no time, the internet got flooded with hilarious memes and commentary. Take a look!

For the first time in over seven decades, the United Kingdom witnessed a monarch's coronation ceremony that made headlines not just in the country but all over the world. Blending ancient rituals that date back a thousand years with a modern and more diverse face of Great Britain with its many faiths, King Charles III's coronation reflected the monarch's role today and look towards the future. A host of prominent guests descended on Westminster Abbey, London on Saturday (6 May) to watch the King getting anointed and formally crowned. 

During and before the 2-hour-long ceremony, several awkward and eyebrow-raising moments caught the attention of netizens and in no time, the internet got flooded with hilarious memes and commentary.

Just as the live stream started on BBC and The Royal Family YouTube channel, a video of Katy Perry, who is set to take the stage at the star-studded coronation concert tomorrow, struggling to find her seat at Westminster Abbey went viral on social media. The moment triggered a meme-fest online.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Katy Perry's Search for Her Throne Interrupted by Royal Guards Mistaking Her for a Peasant. (sic)" Another commented, "Her seat is in front of the altar where she’ll be crowned." And, a third commented, "She looks like she came back to her thinking of you era omg gorgeous."

Then we saw King Charles arriving six minutes ahead of schedule at Westminster Abbey. He left Buckingham Palace at sharp 10:20 AM and reached Westminster Abbey at 10.47 AM, which was six minutes ahead of schedule. The King and Queen patiently waited in the coach as other guests and royal members of the family took their spots inside the Abbey. This, too, sparked memes on social media. 

Pictures of Prince Louis yawning and fidgeting during the coronation service have also grabbed attention on social media. The five-year-old royal was seen seated next to Princess Charlotte. Louis was regally dressed in a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with specially designed lacework embellishment to the collar, cuffs and fronts, made by bespoke Savile Row tailors Dege and Skinner.

Louis' style of waving at the royal balcony was also something that left the netizens amused. Check it out below!

Also read: Queen Consort Camilla picks Princess Diana's favourite designer Bruce Oldfield for King Charles' coronation

Of course, a classic British celebration cannot be complete without some heavenly showers. So, the King's big day saw rain drizzling across London before, during and even after the coronation ceremony. Meanwhile, some eagle-eyed royal fans spotted a soldier pausing and tipping rainwater out of his tuba while marching back to Buckingham Palace after the King and Queen's coronation ceremony. 

The coronation rituals for Saturday ended with a royal wave at the palace balcony. On Sunday, a special Coronation Concert produced, staged and broadcast live by the BBC and BBC Studios, will take place at Windsor Castle. It will bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion. 

Topics