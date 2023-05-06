From Katy Perry looking lost to Prince Louis' yawns: Hilarious moments from King Charles III's coronation
Story highlights
During and before the 2-hour-long ceremony, several awkward and eyebrow-raising moments caught the attention of netizens and in no time, the internet got flooded with hilarious memes and commentary. Take a look!
During and before the 2-hour-long ceremony, several awkward and eyebrow-raising moments caught the attention of netizens and in no time, the internet got flooded with hilarious memes and commentary. Take a look!
For the first time in over seven decades, the United Kingdom witnessed a monarch's coronation ceremony that made headlines not just in the country but all over the world. Blending ancient rituals that date back a thousand years with a modern and more diverse face of Great Britain with its many faiths, King Charles III's coronation reflected the monarch's role today and look towards the future. A host of prominent guests descended on Westminster Abbey, London on Saturday (6 May) to watch the King getting anointed and formally crowned.
During and before the 2-hour-long ceremony, several awkward and eyebrow-raising moments caught the attention of netizens and in no time, the internet got flooded with hilarious memes and commentary.
Just as the live stream started on BBC and The Royal Family YouTube channel, a video of Katy Perry, who is set to take the stage at the star-studded coronation concert tomorrow, struggling to find her seat at Westminster Abbey went viral on social media. The moment triggered a meme-fest online.
Katy Perry spotted looking for her seat at the #Coronation of King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/m2JmrCtNIg— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2023
Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Katy Perry's Search for Her Throne Interrupted by Royal Guards Mistaking Her for a Peasant. (sic)" Another commented, "Her seat is in front of the altar where she’ll be crowned." And, a third commented, "She looks like she came back to her thinking of you era omg gorgeous."
Also read: From King Charles' historic procession to Harry arriving without Meghan: FIRST pics, visuals from coronation
Then we saw King Charles arriving six minutes ahead of schedule at Westminster Abbey. He left Buckingham Palace at sharp 10:20 AM and reached Westminster Abbey at 10.47 AM, which was six minutes ahead of schedule. The King and Queen patiently waited in the coach as other guests and royal members of the family took their spots inside the Abbey. This, too, sparked memes on social media.
Pictures of Prince Louis yawning and fidgeting during the coronation service have also grabbed attention on social media. The five-year-old royal was seen seated next to Princess Charlotte. Louis was regally dressed in a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with specially designed lacework embellishment to the collar, cuffs and fronts, made by bespoke Savile Row tailors Dege and Skinner.
Thanks for all these meme#KingCharles #Coronation pic.twitter.com/ihjOgKTpC2— ѕαяα🌼 (@Arassck) May 6, 2023
It'd been a long day! Prince Louis was spotted yawning during King Charles III's #Coronation https://t.co/bxs8jumQRe pic.twitter.com/ZmILEBOUbP— HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) May 6, 2023
prince louis yawning is a mood#coronation pic.twitter.com/9ZNiNHf5jK— Gaga Crave 🌷 (@AMENARTPOP) May 6, 2023
Prince Louis doing his thing #yawning at #Coronation day - can’t write these things pic.twitter.com/eXfbGCz5KZ— sandeep patel (@s_108) May 6, 2023
Prince Louis stole the spotlight as he appeared disinterested for King Charles's coronation. The regal 5 yr. old always manages to steal the show, and didn't let his fans down today. He was seen yawning, pointing & whispering. Can’t blame him. It was a long ceremony. pic.twitter.com/rF8CecZ4OL— CJ4America (@GrammyC4Zone) May 6, 2023
Louis' style of waving at the royal balcony was also something that left the netizens amused. Check it out below!
Very much here for Prince Louis’ waving style #Coronation pic.twitter.com/rxtisW6xRn— Louise Quarmby (@LoulaQ) May 6, 2023
Also read: Queen Consort Camilla picks Princess Diana's favourite designer Bruce Oldfield for King Charles' coronation
Of course, a classic British celebration cannot be complete without some heavenly showers. So, the King's big day saw rain drizzling across London before, during and even after the coronation ceremony. Meanwhile, some eagle-eyed royal fans spotted a soldier pausing and tipping rainwater out of his tuba while marching back to Buckingham Palace after the King and Queen's coronation ceremony.
The coronation rituals for Saturday ended with a royal wave at the palace balcony. On Sunday, a special Coronation Concert produced, staged and broadcast live by the BBC and BBC Studios, will take place at Windsor Castle. It will bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.