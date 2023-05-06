Queen Consort Camilla picks Princess Diana’s favourite designer Bruce Oldfield for coronation

Camilla's coronation gown: It was the time for the Queen Consort Camilla to shine and boy, she did it in style! For the historic coronation ceremony, Camilla wore a white gown featuring gold detailings to match King Charles III's white robes.

The 75-year-old paired the couture gown with the same necklace that Queen Elizabeth II wore for her own coronation ceremony in 1953. The Coronation Necklace was made by Garrard and presented to Queen Victoria in 1858.

Interestingly, Oldfield was Charles' first wife Princess Diana's favourite designer and has created several designs for her. He has been a popular figure in the UK's fashion industry for over four decades now and is no stranger to designing for royalty. In fact, he created the famous black dress Diana wore to meet President Reagan in 1985. Today, Oldfield designs clothes for many of the world's most wealthy and powerful women.

"I am honoured to have been asked to design such a historic gown for Her Majesty. This really is the most important commission of my life. Very exciting and very special," Bruce Oldfield told WWD.

Other prominent figures from the entertainment industry who love Oldfield's designs, which are popular for their sophisticated simplicity, include Joan Collins, Sienna Miller, and Rihanna. He has won numerous awards for his work, including an OBE (Order of the British Empire) in 1990. Another ensemble from the ceremony that grabbed eyeballs was King Charles' investiture attire, which consisted of the Supertunica, the Imperial Mantle, and the Royal Stole along with the St Edward's Crown.

Supertunica is a long shimmering gold-sleeved coat created for George V in 1911. It has been worn by monarchs at successive coronations, including the late Queen Elizabeth II. It weighs about two kilogrammes and is made of gold silk threads, wrapped in thin pieces of gold or silver gilt metal. Its best feature is stylised arabesque embroidery and floral motifs.

On top of Supertunica, Britain's monarch wore a floor-length cloak called the Imperial Mantle, which fastens across the chest with a golden eagle clasp. The priest-like mantle was made for George IV in 1821 and weighs about three to four kilogrammes. It is embellished with beautiful motifs like fleur-de-lis and imperial eagles along with national floral emblems of red-pink roses, blue thistles and green shamrocks. Queen Elizabeth II also wore it during her coronation in 1953.



